KCLR LIVE: Couples who used a surrogate struggle to be recognised as legal parents in Ireland

Earlier this week on KCLR Live we spoke with Kate Gaynor of Carlow Paint Hub on proposing to her partner Susan. Kate raised the issue of the legal standing of same sex parents of children. Annette Hickey is a family law solicitor and heads up the Surrogacy & Fertility Law team at Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors and joins us in studio this morning to discuss the issues.

We are also joined by Sinead Gallagher, just back from the Ukraine with her new son Theo. She currently has no legal rights to him will have to wait 2 years to become a guardian.

Irish Families Through Surrogacy Group