KCLR LIVE: Environmental Scientist and Author Dr Tara Shine on what latest climate change report means for Ireland

Dr Tara Shine, Environmental Scientist, policy advisor and author of “How to Save Your Planet One Object at a Time” joins us to discuss the publication of the world’s largest-ever report on climate change and what that means for each of us individually.

The study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change looked at more than 14,000 scientific papers and contains stark warnings for the decades ahead if urgent action is not taken now. (Read the report)

Dr Shine says it’s not too late to act and shares some tips for small things we can all do to make a big impact on climate change.