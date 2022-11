KCLR LIVE:

James Hennessy of the National Reptile Zoo and Susan Wallace of HypnosisAcademy.ie join Eimear on the show.

They tell us about Calm With Spiders. Calm With Spiders is a group hypnotherapy programme designed to ease or eliminate arachnophobia (your fear of spiders). This four-hour programme is run by the Teaching Therapist Susan Wallace and the National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny – where the programme is held.