KCLR Blog

KCLR LIVE: Fintan Phelan responding to the the violent incident that took place in Carlow

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 30/08/2021
Google Earth image of the Barrow Track close to where the incident happened

Gardai were called to respond to a violent incident on the Barrow Track yesterday evening where two men aged in their 40s and 50s were discovered with apparent stab wounds

Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council joins us to discuss and to appeal to members of the public who may have witnessed something to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station (059) 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 30/08/2021