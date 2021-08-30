KCLR LIVE: Fintan Phelan responding to the the violent incident that took place in Carlow

Gardai were called to respond to a violent incident on the Barrow Track yesterday evening where two men aged in their 40s and 50s were discovered with apparent stab wounds

Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council joins us to discuss and to appeal to members of the public who may have witnessed something to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station (059) 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111