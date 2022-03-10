KCLR LIVE: Focus On Energy Week – Grants available to community groups and SMEs to reduce energy costs

It is Focus On Energy Week on KCLR. To celebrate, we’ve been keeping you up to date with all the latest on saving energy, saving money and living a lot greener.

Today we chat with Grainne Kennedy, Energy Engineer with 3 Counties Energy Agency find out about local offerings to community groups and SMEs.

Grainne outlines the various options from 3CEA, Enterprise Ireland or your Local Enterprise Office available to businesses and organisations to audit and improve their energy efficiency.

Brought to you with thanks to Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils