KCLR Live: Former Kilkenny & Ballyhale Shamrocks hurler Michael Fennelly talks to Eimear about his retirement

Kilkenny legend Micheal Fennelly has retired from club hurling

Just months after he captained the Shamrocks to another All Ireland title the Ballyhale man revealed he is calling time on his playing days.

He’s captained both his club and his county to All Ireland glory and today Michael Fennelly announced that his work on the field of play is done.

Michael took over as manager of the Offaly Senior hurlers last year but managed to win another county, Leinster and Club All Ireland title with Ballyhale Shamrocks since.

Listen back to the interview with Eimear this morning.