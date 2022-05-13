KCLR Live: Friday, 13th May 2022

John Hurley, CEO of the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and Sarah Duggan, Co-Owner of The Little Green Grocer discuss the future of the one-way system in High Street, Kilkenny. They both outline their views on the situation.

A small village development group has lodged an application in the High Court to challenge a wind farm planned for one of West Cork’s most scenic areas. Neil Lucey, Owner of the Gougane Barra Hotel on this.

Producer, Broadcaster and Author John Masterson joins us in studio. He tells us his experience on producing the Irish Eurovision act in Helsinki – Dervish in 2007. We quiz him as well about Eurovision.

Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather on the weekend forecast for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Dr Stuart Edwards, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon answers your questions about hips and knees.

Our Friday Panel, John Duggan, CEO & Co-Founder at Loanitt, Cllr Maria Dollard, Green Party Member Kilkenny County Council and Jim Mulhall, IFA Chairperson Kilkenny Branch, discuss the big stories of the week such as housing problems, the new National Maternity Hospital and much more.

