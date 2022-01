On this morning’s KCLR Live:

The latest from Tullamore where gardai have eliminated a 40-year-old form their inquiries into the fatal assault of Ashling Murphy. Events ae scheduled in Carlow and Kilkenny this evening to mark the tragic death.

We hear about threats to Rescue 117.

Our weekend weather update with Alan O’Reilly and consultant orthopaedic surgeon Stuart Edwards answers your questions on problems with hips and knees.

