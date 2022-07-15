KCLR LIVE: Friday, 15th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show…

Fianna Fail Councillor John Coonan pays tribute to Bobby Aylward, who passed away yesterday (Thursday).

Edwina Grace gives us a live report from the re-opening of the Smithwick’s Experience.

Cllr Will Patten joins John to tell us about a public meeting being held on Monday (18th July) at 7pm in Borris Hall to look at the establishment of a South Carlow first responders.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin remembers Bobby Aylward for his love for farming, his family and his constituency.

Lorraine Booth is a judge at Ladies Day in Gowran Park Racecourse. Ladies Day is happening on Saturday, July 23rd. She tells us what we can expect from the day of glamour.

Shane O’Keeffe from the KCLR Sports Team looks ahead to this weekend, and he has written a song for the occasion.

Alan O’ Reilly of Carlow Weather tells us about the heat wave that is going to hit this weekend.

James Hennessy of The National Reptile Zoo drops by for a visit with his friend ‘Rafiki’ the python snake. He chats with John about animal transfer issues post Brexit.

Kilkenny County Council Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick remembers Bobby Aylward.

The Friday Panel this week is Mags Clancey and Cllr Patrick O’Neill and KCLR Live Producer Ethna Quirke. They look back on the biggest news stories of the week.