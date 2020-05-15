KCLR Live: Friday 15th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Minister Josepha Madigan talks to Eimear about businesses returning to work, and the importance of culture and heritage as part of the tourism sector.

Alan McCorrmack has moved home to Kilkenny from Tenerife, where his bar had to close.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers your medical questions and talks about the latest Covid 19 updates. Breege Phelan and Will McLellen tell Eimear about their music.

Teresa Mullins chats about reopening her furniture store and her project to thank frontliners.

Catherine O’ Callaghan offers some insight from Glenmore for today’s My Local Area.

Part Two:

Alan O’Reilly gives us the low down on the weekend weather.

Eimear crowns this week’s Kitchen Karaoke winner.

Carlow’s Pat Walker gives listeners an update from his life in Sweden.

The Friday Panel chat about this week’s topics.