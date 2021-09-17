KCLR LIVE: Friday 17th September 2021

On today’s show,

Mattie McGrath on the resignation of Marc McSharry, Simon Coveney surviving the Motion of No Confidence, John McGuiness pairing, future of Fianna Fail and Forestry licenses,

Dr. Tadhg Crowley on kids in school, close contact restrictions and answering listeners questions,

Fr Paddy Byrne’s tweet stating that he should be allowed bless gay marriages that love is love received more hate from ‘holy people’ than he has every seen. He talks about this and also about Michael D Higgins declining the invitation to a religious service in Northern Ireland.

Alan O’Reilly gives us an update on what weather we can expect in the coming days,

Theresa McLean is facing huge difficulties finding a home to rent. There are thousands of people applying online for homes. She is currently living in Kildare but her husband works in Carlow so they are trying to move there but the prices are gone up. She has to be out of her current home by the 4th of October and has a 3 year old and a 1 year old. She just wants a stable home for her kids,

and Deputy John Paul Phelan on the budget plans, housing and more.

