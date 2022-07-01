KCLR LIVE: Friday 1st July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

John Masterson is in the hot seat for Eimear Ní Bhraonáin.

President of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald on the public meeting hosted by Sinn Féin that will take place this evening (Friday) at the Talbot Hotel in Carlow.

Amy McLoughlin and Eimear Ní Bhraoináin were out and about asking our KCLR Live listeners what they think of the rising price of living.

We heard some voices from the launch of the Carlow Business Awards organised by the Carlow Chamber last night (Thursday) at Rathwood.

Colette Shannon and Donal Ryan of the Kilkenny Carlow Samaritans join John in studio to raise awareness for their ‘Walk With Us’ campaign that’s happening on July 23rd.

Alan O’Reilly gives us a look into this weekend’s weather.

Harry Ewing gives us a live update from The Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate.

Our Friday panel, Ian Brennan, manager of Kilkenny Club House Hotel, Kathy Purcell, manager of Castlecomer Discovery Park and Ethna Quirke, KCLR Live producer look back on the big news stories of the week.