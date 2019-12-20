KCLR Live : Friday 20th December 2019 (Part 1)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

Declan McCann from the Friends of St Lukes on the announcement that funding is going to be provided for the MRI Scanner in 2020, Local publican Pat Crotty on Insurance hikes, Collette Shannon from the Samaritans chatted about what their plans are for the Christmas, John McCurdy from AB Agri chatted about Careers Kilkenny, Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty told us who his partner is for the upcoming series fo Dancing with the Stars and lots lots more….