KCLR LIVE: Friday, 20th May 2022

Superintendent Aidan Brennan joins Eimear following 3 arrests in major Garda investigation into a serious incident which took place on Tullow Street.

Glenn Tector, Managing Director of Sonix Entertainment on the shortage of bouncy castles across the country in the midst of Communion season.

Catriona Corr the Cycling Officer for Kilkenny County Council joins Eimear to discuss Bike Fest which takes place in Kilkenny this weekend.

Garda Andy Neil on people posing as Gardai in the Threecastles area claiming they need to inspect money.

As part of National Volunteering Week, Salena Grace, Center Manager at Kilkenny Volunteer Center joins Eimear to discuss the benefits of volunteering.

Linda Comerford joins Eimear as we continue our conversation on the lack of services for children with assisted needs in Carlow and Kilkenny this week focusing on the lack of school places for children with autism.

Eoghan Corry on skyrocketing holiday prices.

Alan O’Reilly has our weekend weather report.

Our Friday panel, TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Roisin McQuillan from the Kilkenny Chamber and Ide Milne a lecturer in the Carlow College tackle the big stories of the week including the continuing National Maternity Hospital spat and recent events in Carlow town.