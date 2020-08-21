KCLR Live: Friday 21 August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Jim Mulhall, IFA Kilkenny County Chairman responds to the news that another agriculture minister has resigned.

Dr Tadgh Crowley talks about the spike in Kilkenny cases of Covid-19.

Tullow lawyer Ciara Ruschitzko tells us about her new project.

Matt O Sullivan talks about Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre’s week of confusion, while Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan sheds some light on restrictions for venues.

Part Two:

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather tells us what’s in store for the weekend.

Richard and Clare Walsh tell Edward about the heritage project at Tullahought.

Simon Lewis talks about preparation at Carlow Educate Together.

On the Friday Panel, Shane O’Keeffe, Cllr Adrienne Wallace and Michele Neylon chat about the topics of the week.

