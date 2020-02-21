KCLR Live: Friday 21 February 2020 (Part One)

Part One – 10am to 11am:

Francis Nesbitt presents KCLR Live.

We hear from Fórsa and the National Council for the Blind about striking healthcare workers.

The South East Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force launch a three-year drug and alcohol misuse strategy.

We hear about mood boosting food with Jenny White.

What’s happening with the formation of government? John McGuiness and Malcolm Noonan talk to Francis.

Aidan ‘Taggy’ Fogarty and John Edward Nolan discuss Dancing With The Stars.