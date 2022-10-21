KCLR LIVE: Friday, 21st October 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Today KCLR Live broadcast from Tile n Style at the Shamrock Business Park, Graigcullen, Carlow to mark its twenty years in business.

Our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin was joined by a host of guests, including outlet owner Bernard Horohan, staff members Johnny Furey and Ollie Dowling, Gillian and Seamus Brennan from Hansel House Design (with a little input from baby Joni!), Clifford Reid of BoatTrips.ie, Waterford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, Chair of Carlow GAA Jim Bolger, horse trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon, Alan O’Reilly of CarlowWeather as well as Fr John Dunphy and Fr Yanbo with the famed parish pet Buddy.

Added to that there was a panel of DIY experts comprising Kate Gaynor of The Paint Hub, Declan Doran of Tile n Style, colour expert Lesley Almond of 5th Wall Colour Consultants and Gillian Dee of Handpainted by Gillian.