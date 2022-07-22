KCLR LIVE: Friday, 22nd July 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

We hear heartbreaking details of an inquest into the death of a woman at St Luke’s Kilkenny Hospital 13 years ago. Eoin Dalton reports live from the Kilkenny Coroners Court.

Laura Ryan, a Family Support Worker at Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre, on establishing a new men’s group in Bagenalstown.

New “Jurassic” Park Comes To Kilkenny. Niall Dunne, Deputy Manager at Newpark Hotel, chats about the hotel’s newest and biggest exhibition.

Ronan Dempsey, Operations Manager with Carlow GAA, discusses online and sideline abuse from hurlers on the ditch.

Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather, tells us that might get a bit of rainfall over the weekend.

George Candler of Kilkenny Mart joined the voices of those calling for AIB to back down on being cashless.

Our Friday Panel, Cllr Charlie Murphy, Ida Milne and Paul Cuddihy, on the big stories of the week such as climate change, anger over removal of AIB cash services and much more.