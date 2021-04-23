KCLR Live: Friday 23rd April, 2021

Martin Shannon from Blackstairs Farming Group discussed reports of a worrying trend of “malicious” fires being started on Mount Leinster.

Ahead of the 93rd Oscars, ‘Wolfwalkers’ co-director Tomm Moore chats all things movies, virtual awards ceremonies and how a little piece of Hollywood is making its way to the marble city this weekend.

With members of the Muslim community in the middle of Ramadan, Carlow-native Mustapha Kokumo calls in from Barcelona to explain how Ramadan is celebrated, the purpose of fasting and how hard it is to celebrate faith at a time when places of worship are closed.

We also get the latest weather report from Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly.

KCLR Broadcasting legend, John Barry has some exciting news to reveal to the public….

Our reporter Shauna McHugh chats with McDonagh Junction personal shopper Karen Morrissey about some style types as we prepare to face the world once more.