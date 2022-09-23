KCLR LIVE: Friday, 23rd September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Eamonn Tracey celebrated his 4th World Ploughing Championships yesterday on home soil. He has now won 14 National Ploughing Championships. He joins Eimear along with John Whelan to chat about their wins.

John Deery, World Ploughing Judge, tells us about his daughter’s win in the National Ploughing Championships earlier in the week.

Eimear gives us a look back on the ploughing.

Eimear chats with Edwina Grace as she is at the opening of The Exchange in Carlow Town. It’s a semi-covered outdoor space of 332 square metres in the Potato Market, which has been designed to be a unique event space in the heart of the town.

Dr. Brian Canavan, Consultant Respiratory Physician at St. Luke’s Hospital ahead of World Lung Day on Sunday September 25th.

Eric De Buitléir joins Eimear ahead of his jazz piano performance in Carlow this evening.

Alan O’Reilly gives us an update on the weather for this weekend.

Mr. Stuart Edwards of UPMC Aut Even Hospital on post-ploughing body aches and fatigue.

The Friday Panel, John McGuinness TD, Cllr Adrienne Wallace, and Martin O’Brien of Mullichain Café, reflect on the week’s biggest stories.