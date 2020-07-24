KCLR Live: Friday 24 July 2020 (Full show)

Part One:

Eimear chats with Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science about the July Stimulus Package, the return to school and more.

Dr Tadgh Crowley gives up the latest on Covid-19 and he answers your medical questions.



Pat Dawson CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association talks travel and refunds.

Part Two:

Alan O Reilly of Carlow Weather tells us what’s on the radars for this weekend.

TJ Reid chats to Eimear about the futures for Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody as well as his wedding plans.

Ollie Kenna tells us about being assault in Carlow which has left him shaken.

Mairead Parker-Byrne, Sinead McAuliffe and Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick take on the topics of the week with our Friday Panel.