KCLR LIVE:

Housing pressures, but how is the local authority coping? We ask the person in charge of housing in Kilkenny, Mary Mulholland. On Daffodil Day, we catch up with our favourite George Candler, who is living with cancer. Your weekend weather forecast, the best hotel breakfast in Ireland is on our doorstep at the Pembroke Hotel – they deliver the award-winning breakfast to our Friday panel, who join us to discuss some of the stories making headlines all week.