KCLR Live: Friday 27th November, 2020

It’s The Late, Late Toy Show night and we’re super excited for what’s in store.

Stuart O’Connor of Spot Light Stage School is the Performance Producer and joined us to tell us all about what’s coming up.

Our “This Is How We Do It” series, with Shauna McHugh continues. Shauna catches up with Nigel Kenny for DIY hair tips.

Professor Anthony Staines on why we need to listen to our public health experts.

Weekend Weather with Alan O’Reilly,

Day 3 of our 16 Day “Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse Campaign. Today we spoke to Lisa Morris from Amber Women’s Refuge.

Crime Writer Paul Williams tells us about his new book “The Monk” and is joined by Kathy Purcell of Castlecomer Discovery Park and KCLR Live producer Ethna Quirke for our Friday panel.