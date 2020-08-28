Catch UpKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Friday 28th August 2020 (Full Show)

Listen back to the show

Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne 28/08/2020

On the show today….

KCLR Live was on the road today in Carlow Credit Union where we help them give away €15,000 and congratulations to Noel Murphy on his win.

During the show we spoke to…

  • Deirdre Roche, CEO Carlow Credit Union
  • Siobhan Gray, Credit Manager Carlow Credit Union
  • Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Fianna Fail TD for Carlow Kilkenny
  • Kathryn Wall, Carlow Regional Youth Service CEO
  • Thomas Drury, IT Carlow Students Union
  • Alan O Reilly, Carlow Weather
  • Robert Grace, singer songwriter from Graiguenamanagh
  • Elaine Grant, Director at Carlow Credit Union
  • Councillor Tom O’Neill, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council

PART ONE

PART TWO

Close