KCLR Live:

We discuss the €12m High Court settlement for Carlow teen, Alex Fahy. Garry Barcoe shares his experience with the emergency ambulance when he has anaphylaxis. Carlow Weather, Alan O’Reilly, tells us what weather to expect in the coming days. We chat with our Friday Panel about the current news and issues such as Abbott Laboratories job announcement in Kilkenny, bullying action plan for schools, banks, and much more.

