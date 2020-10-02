KCLR Live: Friday 2nd October (Full Show)

Our #tastekilkenny outside broadcast series in association with LEO Kilkenny and Kilkenny County Council, continue.

This morning we were live from beautiful Gowran where we joined by:

Derek and Siobhan Lawler of Glasraí & Goodies kept us warm and fed with delicious coffee and cakes.

Joan Cahill of Joan & Bobs Juicy Jams stopped by to showcase their fabulous produce.

Clare McDonough shared the history of her beloved Gowran House, where her doors are open to the public to engage in this magnificent slice of the past.

Mary Deevy told us about her business, Butteryfly Valley Glamping in Thomastown.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather gave us our weekend forecast – wrap up being the message.

Gowran Park Manager, Eddie Scally joined us in our second hour, along with Julie Calder-Potts of Highbank Orchards – Eimear even managed some juggling with blush apples from the orchard.

Local Pharmacist, Billy Carroll discussed his business,

& Ashling Brett of Molly’s Tearoom’s took time from her day off to talk to us about her work at Dalton House Day Care Centre and the Tearooms.