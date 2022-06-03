KCLR LIVE: Friday, 3rd June 2022

KCLR Live,

On today’s show,

Jim Mulhall, Chair of Kilkenny IFA, discusses road safety, farm safety, the latest EPA report & more.

Yesterday was National Slow Down Day. Paul Donohoe, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector, advises motorists ahead of the bank holiday weekend, farming traffic, and lots more on road safety.

Dr. Tadgh Crowley, General Practitioner at Ayrfield Medical Practice, talks about Monkeypox.

Pat Durkin from Birdwatch Ireland chats to us about summer migratory birds to Ireland, how to protect birds and nests, and much more.

Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather ahead of the long weekend weather.

Robin Johnson of Tullow Rugby Club is all about the celebrations happening tomorrow at Tullow RFC for reaching 50 years since reforming and the official opening of the 3G Pitch.

Bowel Cancer Survivor, Niall O’Connor, on his journey to overcoming bowel cancer. The O’Connor family is also fundraising for the Irish Cancer Society. More details on the fundraiser here.

This week’s Friday Panel, Cllr Eugene McGuinness (Ind), Cllr Maria Dollard (GP) and Brian O’Farrell, look back on the stories of the week.

LISTEN BACK HERE: