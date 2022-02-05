KCLR LIVE: Friday 4 February, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

KCLR is live at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre today.

Linda Noonan of McCauley’s Pharmacy. Linda tells us how to look after fair Irish skin on holidays.

Marie Byrne of Marie Sue Lingerie. Marie chats to Eimear about the best swimsuit that suits each body type and plans on expandin the business.

John Brophy, Manager of the Fairgreen Shopping Centre. John talks about how the shopping centre is doing.

Mark Dunne of the IT Carlow Student Union. Mark discusses the €100 electricity credit for students and who will receive it.

Sarah Alcock of Prime Fit by Sarah. Sarah chats about her business in Carlow.

Chloe Kerins, Manager of Vero Moda Carlow. Chloe tells us the latest fashion trends and her new career ahead.

Carrie Lawler of Top Class Travel 21. Carrie tells us the latest travel deals and tips.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor. Jennifer updates us about the Bagenalstown Train Station.

Hair and Beauty Guru Arthur Rainbow. Arthur tells us the latest hair trends spring.

Make Up Artist John Paul Payne. John Paul announces his new product and his experience on being a make-up artist for RTE Stars.

