KCLR LIVE: Friday, 4th November 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Eimear went along to Dinn Ri Carlow yesterday, where the Taoiseach started his tour of the town. He was meeting with local business owners, councillors, and TDs. He also launched a new housing development at the Mill Race on Burrin Road, paid visits to Teagasc and Oak Park, and concluded with a meeting at Carlow College about the institution’s future.

Doug Allen, a multi-award-winning wildlife cameraman, tells us about his event coming up on the 12th of November.

Ann Marie O’Reilly, advocacy manager and author of Threshold’s most recent report, and Noel Sherry, director of Kilkenny’s Good Sheppard, discuss the situation facing private renters.

Ken Walsh, Chairman of the Brandon Hill Cross Committee, on the recent fall of the Brandon Hill Cross in Graignamanagh.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather gives us a look at our weekend weather.

Tommy Marren tells us about “It’s The Real McCoy,” which is coming to Kilkenny next weekend.

Our Friday Panel, Mag Whelan from Kilkenny PPN and Cllr Deirdre Cullen, look back on the big stories of the week.