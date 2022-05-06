KCLR LIVE: Friday 6 May, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

KCLR is celebrating 18 years on the airwaves today! Alan Swan, the first ever voice on the station calls in to say hello. Clara Walsh and Will Faulkner sends us a birthday message as well!

We find out about the Vicky Phelan Portrait Exhibition coming to the Visual Carlow today from 4.30pm – 6.30pm. David Brennan, owner of the painting and Artist Vincent Devine tell us all about it.

Dr. Paula Greally explains just how challenging it is for new mums to find childcare so they can continue to work outside the home.

Dara Byrne of Fertility Wellbeing Ireland, Laura Darcy of Yarrow Lane Herbs and Sarah Alcock of Prime Fit By Sarah discuss fertility and preparing for motherhood. They also tell us about the Pregnancy and Motherhood Event happening on the 5th June in the Seven Oaks Hotel Carlow. Tickets can be bought here.

Principal Brian Roche, with students Pierce and Josh tell us about Miss Dineen’s 3rd class’ published class book called ‘Our Future Dreams’. A lovely memento for years to come.

Our Friday Panel – Cllr Charlie Murphy, John Paul Phelan FG TD and Kathleen Funchion SF TD – talk about the Stormont Election, the maternity hospital row and other big stories this week.