KCLR Live: Friday 7th May, 2021

On Friday's KCLR Live with John Masterson filling in for Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Kilkenny’s Noel Sherry, CEO of Good Shepherd Services and Carlow’s Mark Carpenter, of Carpenter’s Bar and Off License, discuss their views on Cabinet’s plans for minimum pricing of alcohol. What will be the consequences of less boozy bargains?

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather shares what we can expect from the wet and windy weekend that lies ahead.

Ronan Dempsey, Operations Manager with Carlow GAA discusses the new initiative that sims to tackle side line abuse.

Liam Mc Cabe, of South East Mountain Rescue, describes their latest operaton on the Comeragh Mountains, which saved two people last night.

Dr Stuart Edwards, of UPMC Aut Even, answers all your queries on hips and knees.

KCLR reporter Shauna Mc Hugh has a new installment of This Is How We Do It.

Life Coach Lorraine O’Shea shares her ‘Help & Advice for a Happier Life’.

And Denise Walsh of Rustiq Salon discusses how she’s preparing to reopen next week.

