KCLR Live: Friday 9th July 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Eimear attended last nights launch of the Kilkenny Arts Festival. She spoke to Festival Director Olga Barry and Festival Chair Emer Foley. She also spoke to some local publicans, Kilkenny’s Cathaoirleach Peter Chap Cleere and artist Blaise Smith.

Weatherman, Alan O’Reilly gives the forecast for this weekend.

On the Friday panel this week Eimear was joined by Enda McEvoy, Kathy Purcell & Cllr Malcolm Noonan. The panel discuss local, national and international stories including missing teenager Nora Quoirin, the current insurance crisis in Ireland, the All-Ireland Championship and much more.

Listen back here and don’t miss out!