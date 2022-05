We find out about a fundraising night on the 3rd June, 7pm at the Urlingford Arms. Funds raised will help mum Emma rebuild her home for her four children.

On the 20th February 2022, a house fire broke out at the home of Emma Scott in Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary, claiming the life of her beloved husband, father of his four young children, Emily, Saoirse, John, and Shona..

You can donate at the Go Fund Me Page: Help Emma Scott Rebuild Her Home