KCLR Live: Gardaí Appeal for Information Following Horror Carjacking in Kilkenny

A teenage girl, was a backseat passenger in a car parked on Green Street in Kilkenny City, when it was stolen at approximately 3.30pm on Friday.

The car traveled in the direction of the N77, where it crashed on a stretch near Hennebry’s Cross, between the city and Ballyragget.

The driver of the stolen car, Dale Fogarty, was later pronounced dead in St Luke’s Hospital.

The teenage girl remains in a very serious condition in hospital in Dublin.

Paul Donohoe, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector and Stephen Breen, Crime Editor with The Irish Sun joined Eimear on this morning’s show.

