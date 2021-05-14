KCLR Live: Gaza Death Toll Rises As Conflict Escalates

In international news, the death toll continues to rise in Gaza as conflict in the region intensifies between Palestine and Israel. Things have escalated since the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in mid-April 2021, with nightly clashes between police and Palestinians. The threatened eviction of some Palestinian families in East Jerusalem has also caused rising anger. To date, more than 100 Palestinian lives have been lost.

Kilkenny has a proud history of support for Palestine, as the former Kilkenny councillor Mick Lanigan founded the Friends of Palestine group in the Oireachtas and was awarded the order of Bethleham by the Palestinian President Yasser Arafat in December 2003.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, joins Eimear to discuss the ongoing conflict, her fears for the people of Palestine, and her appreciation for the constant support from the people of Kilkenny.