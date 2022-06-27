KCLR LIVE: Golf fever hits Kilkenny as Irish Open gets underway this week

As Irish Open fever hits Kilkenny, KCLR LIVE talks to Harry Ewing, who will be live from Mount Juliet for KCLR, about the Pro-Am, Padraig Harrington’s big win at the US Senior Open and Leona McGuire’s long-awaited homecoming.

Sargent John Duffy joins Eimear to discuss traffic plans and restrictions that will be in place due to the Open taking place in Mount Juliet

https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/horizon-irish-open-2022/

https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/horizon-irish-open-2022/spectator-info/detail/2022-horizon-irish-open-event-information/