KCLR LIVE: “Heads should roll” TD Kathleen Funchion calls for accountability on Kerry Camhs revelations

Deputy Kathleen Funchion on the report documenting the “significant harm” done to young people in the care of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) in Kerry where a junior doctor was found to have provided inappropriate mediation and treatment to 227 children, with 46 harmed significantly.

Calling for accountability on the unacceptable levels of care given to the children involved, the Minister states “there had to be a number of people who knew about this person”

Also up for discussion are the N24 / N25 and why she believes local TD’s have failed to bring this before Government.

