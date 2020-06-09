KCLR Live: Healthy Carlow and Kilkenny Wellbeing Campaign

On this weeks Healthy Carlow/Kilkenny campaign….
Kathryn Wall of the Carlow Regional Youth Service joins Eimear on air with Michael Byrne of the Tullow Area School Completion Programme.
In this week’s Healthy Ireland Campaign feature, Kathryn and Michael outline the challenges that our young people are facing as they navigate their young lives through the Covid-19 crisis.
Both services are helping families and young people to stay on track, stay informed and stay empowered.
Local Resources
Tullow Area School Completion Programme Facebook
Carlow Regional Youth Services Facebook
Carlow Regional Youth Service Follaine Counselling Service (Counselling for 12-18yrs)
Carlow County Development Partnership Facebook
IT Carlow Facebook
Carlow/Kilkenny ETB Facebook
National Parents Council Website (Useful resources for parents, school related)
National Parents Council Website Post Primary (as above)
Wexford Education Centre (Webinars for parents on the move from 6th class to first year)
Kilkenny Education Centre (as above)
Gov.ie Leaving Cert 2020 (Useful resources)