KCLR LIVE: ‘HELLO, How R U?’ Fairgreen Shopping Centre – Thursday 7 April, 2022

Live from Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow to celebrate the national ‘Hello, How Are You?’ campaign. The campaign encourages people to not just ask “how are you” but to follow up, engage and connect.

There are five steps to saying H.E.L.L.O. and asking the question:

H – Say Hello. This encourages starting the conversation, asking the question, using open-ended questions and choosing the right place to talk.

E – Engage with the person. This is about being friendly and engaging and using inviting body language

L – Listen to the person. Be relaxed and show that you are listening by nodding appropriately, and asking open-ended questions that will give you more of the story.

L – Learn about the person. Let the person know you have listened by repeating back what you have heard them say. Ask if they are aware of supports available and have that information to hand. Examples of supports include Self Help Groups like AWARE, GROW, SHINE, their Family Resource Centres, GP etc. Find details on local supports by going to yourmentalhealth.ie

O – Ongoing support. Check back in with the person and see how they are getting on.