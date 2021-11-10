KCLR LIVE: Helping people with dementia remain active members of their community with the Understand Together campaign

Mary Hickey, Nurse Practioner for people living with Dementia in Carlow and Kilkenny chats to Brian Redmond this morning on KCLR LIVE.

According to Mary, the reality for many people with dementia is that they often withdraw from social engagements. Mary is highlighting the benefits of social interaction for people with dementia in helping them live active and fulfiling lives.

The HSE’s Dementia Understand Together campaign is working to reduce the stigma around dementia and to ensure that people with dementia remain active and connected members of their community through support and understanding.

Freephone 1800 341 341 or visit understandtogegether.ie

From the H.S.E in partnership with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and Age Friendly Ireland.