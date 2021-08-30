KCLR LIVE: Inspirational Carlow residents are on a mission clean up Carlow

Ronan “Respecting Nature” on Twitter, one man and his dog who have been cleaning up little along the Barrow Track. Ronan is from Dublin but has been living in Carlow for 20 years. He says he likes to walk in nature and got tired of seeing the same bits of litter day in day out, mainly on forest walks and along the Barrow track, from Athy down to Graiguenamanagh.

Flora Baes Da Conceicao who has recently moved to Carlow is enjoying the area and the wonderful people but has noticed there is an issue with litter.

Flora wants to stir up a discussion, encourage a sense of civic pride and calls on listeners to engage with her to find a solution to the litter problem that goes beyond just litter picking to fight the problem at the source.