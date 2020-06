“Our natural environment has been so important to us all in this Covid 19 times.

Carlow County Council is delighted to bring well known botanist & authority on Irish wildlife matters Éanna Ní Lamhna to KCLR to promote biodiversity by raising awareness as to what is living and growing in our gardens and local area.

Don’t miss Éanna on KCLR Fridays from 10am-12noon or listen here.”