More mothers of children with disabilities tell KCLR Live they were offered leaflets and webinars on parenting with HSE but no face to face interventions for their children.

Mum Linda Carroll tells us about the lack of disability services she has been offered for her three children: “You’re not looked upon with any respect in this country if you’re a carer or a person with a disability.”

Listen back to Linda Carroll and TD John McGuinness below: