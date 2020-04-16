Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR NewsNews & Sport
KCLR Live: Kilkenny GP pays tribute to healthcare workers
It's only together that we will get through this
Local GP Dr Tadhg Crowley says the death of two health workers at St Luke’s Hospital this week had shown the tragic nature of this virus.
Those at the front line were putting themselves at risk and it brings it home that we need to stick together and continue to stay home, he said.
He offered his condolences to the team at St Lukes Hospital who he said were a family.