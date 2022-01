The National Lottery are on a treasure hunt to find the lucky Kilkenny punter who scooped almost 29,000 euro but their time is almost running out!

Fran Whearty from the National Lottery is reminding Lotto players to check their old Lotto tickets from Wednesday 10th November. The winning ticket worth €28,908 still has to be claimed and the winner is running out of time.

Listen back for details of this draw and of one more Kilkenny winner that has yet to claim an even bigger prize.