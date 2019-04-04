KCLR Live: Kilkenny man Mark Kavanagh needs kidney transplant to survive

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin is joined in studio by Mark Kavanagh and his partner Elaine Murphy.

Mark is a young father who was diagnosed with an IGA virus out of the blue two years ago.

The news changed his life. Mark and Elaine were floored to hear that he would need dialysis and a kidney transplant to survive.

As Mark gets “closer every day” to securing his life saving treatment, he reminds us all of the importance of organ donation.