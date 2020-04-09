KCLR Live: Kilkenny woman Priya Joshi from Trócaire on Coronavirus in the countries where they work

Eimear spoke to Kells native Priya Joshi on the show today.

Priya is the TEACH Project Coordinator with Trocaire and she spoke about their Lenten Appeal and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in other countries.

Her previous role was with the humanitarian team in DR Congo, where Trócaire worked to tackle the Ebola crisis – similar work is now being done to tackle COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases are in 12 countries where Trócaire works, Africa is only beginning to report cases: Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, DRC, Somalia and Sudan