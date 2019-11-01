KCLR Live: Kilkenny Woman’s Extraordinary Story

Dee Kehoe faces huge challenges to find clothes to fit over her boot as she was born with one leg 8.25 inches shorter than the other.

Dee says she’s been “hiding behind it for years” but now wants to highlight the practical struggles to make it easier for others with the same issue to talk about it… She is also finding it hard to get new footwear from the HSE and is on a waiting list for an operation to remove a screw from her ankle… Despite this, Dee tries to stay positive and is an amazing mammy to Noah.

Listen back to her interview with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin…