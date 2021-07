We hear from Clifford Reid Boatrips.ie about people tampering with lifebuoys on the rivers in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Kilkenny’s Water Safety PRO Claire Dunphy chats to Eimear about water safety in light of seven drownings on the island of Ireland in seven days.

Claire reminds us that any amount of water, even a few inches of water can be dangerous but there are steps we can all take in order to enjoy the water safely.

For more info visit: watersafety.ie/