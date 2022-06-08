KCLR LIVE: Know the signs and save a life. Why is it important to act on potential signs or symptoms of cancer?

Know the signs and save a life. Why is it important to act on potential signs or symptoms of cancer? Dr. Una Kennedy, of the National Cancer Control Programme, talks about diagnosing and treating cancer early.

Dr. Una Kennedy has experience in the field and she explains the signs we need to look out for when it comes to checking ourselves. She gives us an insight into some symptoms you may have not even known were symptoms of cancer. She strongly believes it’s always best to get checked if you feel something is wrong.